As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shares Rose, Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted by $49.28 Million Its Holding; Marietta Investment Partners Maintains Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 7.22M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.14 million, up from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 206,355 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 16/03/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MGMT REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.51% IN FUGRO; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 228.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 9,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 9.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd owns 775,246 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Management invested in 2.31M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Eagle Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.88% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 2.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenview Bankshares Dept invested in 0.34% or 7,354 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 220,073 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 174,372 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. The New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 583,485 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Garde Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,656 shares to 5,984 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,474 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd has 23,263 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). 25,043 are owned by Nomura Holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 39,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 154,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 196,554 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Proshare Lc holds 0% or 16,207 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 2,958 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 66,231 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 9,319 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc invested in 24,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 9,901 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 529,737 shares. Lesa Sroufe And holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 93,508 shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) by 46,671 shares to 466,230 shares, valued at $321.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.90 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).