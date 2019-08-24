As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shares Rose, Shareholder Qs Investors Cut Position; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Increased Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $302,064 as Share Price Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 10,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 59,633 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 69,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 489,326 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 320,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 314,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 36,987 shares to 39,140 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 57,582 shares. Comml Bank holds 15,873 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 341 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 364,648 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 6,055 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Fmr Ltd reported 5.02M shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 1,622 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 1.10 million shares. Foster Motley accumulated 8,026 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 212,608 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.74M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gradient Invests Llc has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Milestone Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peoples Financial Service stated it has 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 1.01 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.66% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd accumulated 53,737 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 25.28 million shares. Firefly Value Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 5.71% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Madison Inc accumulated 406,577 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 25,042 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beach Counsel Pa holds 15,907 shares. First National Bank has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 12.65M were reported by Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corp. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) reported 0.01% stake. Willow Creek Wealth Management owns 4,682 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

