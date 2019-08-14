As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Share Value Rose, Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Trimmed by $564,984 Its Holding; Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Its Stake by $58.40 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 182,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 202,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 2.19M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 15,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 552,290 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96 million, down from 567,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 376,894 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 21/03/2018 – Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 3.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. The insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72M. $306,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Llc has 223,252 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 28,936 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of invested in 41,260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 246,778 shares in its portfolio. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp reported 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sun Life Finance Inc reported 389 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 109,377 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 172,490 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 2,000 shares stake. Hartford Mngmt owns 24,596 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 4,380 shares. The New York-based Private Incorporated has invested 0.1% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 16,243 were reported by Rampart Invest Limited Company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.03% or 186,745 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts invested in 0% or 21,772 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Principal Financial Grp accumulated 0.01% or 189,104 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 158,819 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 181,105 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 404 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Grp Lc. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group Inc has 11.72 million shares. Retail Bank owns 9,365 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 196,554 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,725 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 212,608 shares. 105,423 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 28,082 shares to 273,177 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 89,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).