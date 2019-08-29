As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Share Value Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut by $4.64 Million Its Holding; Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake by $341,325

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 83.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 128,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 25,725 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, down from 154,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 671,707 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 17/04/2018 – Alexandre de Rothschild to take over at helm of Rothschild bank; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Raises Dividend to 44c

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 616,499 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Company has invested 0.57% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Whittier Trust Co owns 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 1,622 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 7,549 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies L P, New York-based fund reported 12,739 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 71,459 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lathrop Inv Management Corporation stated it has 2.76% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.42 million shares. Federated Pa owns 11,753 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 243,337 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 341 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc reported 25,725 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. 3,892 were accumulated by Pnc Serv Incorporated. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com accumulated 59,633 shares. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 5.77 million shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 60,853 shares to 61,065 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prns Limited Company reported 147,387 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 11,234 were reported by Sfmg Limited Liability Corp. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 24,589 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Regions Corporation accumulated 345 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 38,006 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,555 shares. 6,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Loews Corp stated it has 130,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 4,790 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 379,500 shares. Hl Fin Services Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 57,531 shares. 6,450 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Greenwood Assoc Lc accumulated 0.16% or 8,356 shares. Invesco Limited reported 974,757 shares.

