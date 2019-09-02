As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Share Price Rose, Holder First Republic Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Sankaty Advisors Holds Stake in Parsley Energy (PE)

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.90 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 62.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 9,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 5,625 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 15,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 315,496 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 09/05/2018 – Lazard’s James Donald Says Current EM Period Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness (Video); 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 05/03/2018 Lazard Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 21/03/2018 – Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Corp reported 0.01% stake. Castleark Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 20,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 234,965 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 283,696 shares. Adage Partners Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.5% or 10.29M shares. Wexford LP has 1.24 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.56 million shares. Discovery Capital Mgmt Lc Ct holds 3.32% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 1.65 million shares. Avalon Advsr holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 170,089 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 49,100 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.71% or 1.54M shares. Hodges Mngmt reported 49,650 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 134,393 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 84,017 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8,666 shares to 47,800 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 21,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

