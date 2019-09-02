As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Market Valuation Rose, Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Position; Duquesne Family Office Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $168.70 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39M, up from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 315,496 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 21/03/2018 – Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 717.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 473,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 539,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.50M, up from 66,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings

