As Lawson Products (LAWS) Stock Rose, Granahan Investment Management Has Upped by $354,392 Its Holding; Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Upped Position by $2.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 3.20M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lawson Products (LAWS) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 11,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 307,075 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 295,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lawson Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 9,660 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 61.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Wizards sign point guard Lawson; 12/03/2018 – REQUEST FOR COVERAGE: Connie Lawson, Pres. of the Nat’l Assoc. of Secretaries of State, and Distinguished Elections Colleagues Among Participants at University of MD School of Public Policy’s U.S; 06/04/2018 – LAWSON TO REPORT 1ST DROP IN OP PROFIT IN 15 YEARS: NIKKEI; 02/04/2018 – IN PERF Minutes: [SOS] Secretary of State Connie Lawson kicks off Financial Literacy Month Indiana Moneywise celebrates; 19/04/2018 – Lawson Products 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – LAWSON 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 14C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Lawson Products 1Q Rev $84.5M; 25/03/2018 – JAPAN’S LAWSON BANK TO BEGIN OPERATION AS EARLY AS FALL: NIKKEI; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: U.S Rep. Al Lawson Hosts Farmers Roundtable to Address Nation’s Agriculture Industry; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Chef Nigella Lawson reveals her favorite kitchen secrets

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter by 10,757 shares to 206,747 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 738,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Saint Jean Carbon to Acquire Process Research Ortech – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank faces FBI investigation for possible money-laundering lapses – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Genmab Commences Public Offering of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the United States – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zambian president threatens to fine miners who break law – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FNCB Bancorp, Inc. joins Russell 3000® Index – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $16.00 million activity. The insider KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP bought $1.21 million. Another trade for 395,943 shares valued at $12.67 million was sold by Errant James S. 867,414 shares were sold by PORT RONALD B, worth $27.76M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold LAWS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 29.10% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 2,356 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) or 496,093 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 104,051 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Counselors reported 16,423 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 53,889 shares. Kdi Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 68,859 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 12,221 shares. Sei Invests Communications owns 1,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 20,833 shares. Amer Int Gru accumulated 0% or 4,262 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 74,709 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 10,701 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 38,522 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,800 were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 234,965 shares. 49,100 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Ww Investors, California-based fund reported 4.66 million shares. Comerica State Bank holds 11,311 shares. 786,315 are owned by Caymus Capital Ltd Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fjarde Ap invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jbf Capital, a Colorado-based fund reported 35,000 shares. United Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 813,240 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). D E Shaw & holds 0.03% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 87,195 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.71% or 1.54 million shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.