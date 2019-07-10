As Lawson Products (LAWS) Market Value Rose, Granahan Investment Management Upped Holding; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Intel (INTC) Position by $351,920

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lawson Products (LAWS) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 11,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 307,075 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 295,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lawson Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 4,478 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 61.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 12/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Wizards sign point guard Lawson; 12/03/2018 – REQUEST FOR COVERAGE: Connie Lawson, Pres. of the Nat’l Assoc. of Secretaries of State, and Distinguished Elections Colleagues; 11/04/2018 – Lawson Inc FY Net Y26.83B Vs Net Y36.40B; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-Lawson 2651.T -2017/18 group results; 19/04/2018 – LAWSON 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 14C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Y! Sports Blogs: Sources: Ty Lawson signs with Wizards, will be on playoff roster; 06/04/2018 – Convenience store Lawson hit hard by Japan’s labor shortage; 06/04/2018 – LAWSON TO REPORT 1ST DROP IN OP PROFIT IN 15 YEARS: NIKKEI

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 362,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.49M, down from 369,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.35M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares to 371,642 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 25.46M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 62,964 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Indiana Trust Invest Mngmt holds 19,432 shares. Trustco Bancorporation Corporation N Y invested in 4.57% or 75,713 shares. Hightower Trust Lta owns 58,762 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). National Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 52,191 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 189,603 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt owns 370,167 shares. Centre Asset Management Lc has 1.34% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 96,270 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.77% or 17,745 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 132,187 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Tanaka Mgmt stated it has 1,280 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd accumulated 62,471 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.74 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold LAWS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 29.10% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma has 0.52% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 307,075 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap Mngmt has invested 1.03% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 9,012 shares. Fincl Counselors owns 16,423 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 375 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 18,700 shares. 74,159 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Company. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc owns 447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Gru invested in 4,262 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 10,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,021 shares. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,959 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 9,230 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $16.00 million activity. Shares for $27.76M were sold by PORT RONALD B. 1.72M shares were bought by KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, worth $55.16 million. The insider Errant James S sold $12.67 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 66,585 shares to 444,315 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) by 21,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,109 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Trans.