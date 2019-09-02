As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Its Stake; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37 million shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,496 shares. Rowland Company Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,433 shares. 1,176 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc. Alta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provise Mngmt Grp owns 19,860 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc has invested 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc reported 72,600 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.26% or 5,189 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability invested in 8,847 shares. Horan Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 4,197 shares. Kepos Capital Lp reported 1.01% stake. Moreover, Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,083 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Check Inc Ca reported 22,189 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Filament Ltd Llc stated it has 4,701 shares.

