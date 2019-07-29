As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Increased Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Country Club Trust Company Lowered Position by $3.91 Million

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 76,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 686,071 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 73,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, down from 398,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. 46,233 shares valued at $7.04 million were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million. MOSS SARA E sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M. $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio. $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 28,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,184 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,231 shares. Gm Advisory Group invested in 1,435 shares. Central Bank & Trust Tru Communications accumulated 10,272 shares. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 0.01% or 1,240 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 2,468 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe). Victory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Two Sigma Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,298 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 0.13% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 734,796 shares. 80 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Limited Company. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt has 3,207 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) accumulated 0.05% or 713 shares. Granite Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 67,260 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,155 shares to 164,296 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 54,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 219,634 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Scott & Selber has 1.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,368 shares. Conning owns 922,197 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability invested in 137,373 shares. Fdx holds 161,756 shares. Wilkins Counsel invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.21M shares. Hendershot Investments holds 70,564 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,548 shares. Associated Banc has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability reported 134,217 shares stake. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 333,320 shares stake. Petrus Tru Lta reported 131,703 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

