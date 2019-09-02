As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Fort LP Has Lifted Position; As Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Cut by $425,376 Its Stake

Fort Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 15,132 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 11,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37M shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 107,698 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 112,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 10,285 shares to 33,350 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 6,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,867 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,005 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 920 shares. Shamrock Asset Llc owns 300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance invested in 30,509 shares. 11,235 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd. 286,652 were reported by Bowen Hanes & Com. Allstate holds 0.21% or 93,398 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 0.78% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.13M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cookson Peirce Incorporated holds 9,446 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc holds 4,653 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested in 213,365 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Choate Investment owns 18,128 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 1,468 shares. The Florida-based Finemark Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Clearbridge has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Research & Mngmt has invested 0.56% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 144,611 shares. Barclays Public, United Kingdom-based fund reported 697,417 shares. 9,054 were reported by Mufg Americas. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 14,535 shares stake. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited stated it has 237,761 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 12,188 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2,000 shares. Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.05% or 5,239 shares. Donaldson Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

