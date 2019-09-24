As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lifted Stake; Scopia Capital Management LP Holds Position in Harmonic (HLIT)

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 111.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 3.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The hedge fund held 6.09M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.82 million, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 8,567 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 09/04/2018 – QVC Japan Brings Crystal-Clear UHD Content to Home Shoppers With Harmonic’s Playout Solution; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 2,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,858 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 6,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $195.79. About 26,084 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. Shares for $392.00M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 99,720 shares to 280 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L & S Advisors has invested 0.5% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 0% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ballentine Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Joho Limited Liability owns 12,362 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 379,732 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 1,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Ltd has 4,611 shares. Stonebridge Advisors has 10 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 2,488 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 0.79% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Horizon Invests Lc has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fayez Sarofim holds 1.32M shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alta Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,673 shares.

