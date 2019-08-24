As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ci Investments Lifted Its Holding; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position Held by Ycg Llc

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 70,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 224,554 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.18M, up from 154,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.75M shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 497,531 shares to 6.66M shares, valued at $271.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viomi Technology Co Ltd by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,900 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.65 million activity. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 7,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.16% or 1.08M shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 24,246 shares. 8,381 are held by Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 5,450 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 83,609 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. Csat Advisory Lp owns 1,655 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,802 shares. Schmidt P J holds 0.26% or 5,320 shares. 7,986 are owned by Acropolis Investment Management Lc. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 119 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 381,084 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Incorporated has 0.39% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Ashfield has 0.68% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 37,457 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.