As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Global Thematic Partners Decreased Position; As Nucor (NUE) Market Value Declined, Euclidean Technologies Management Raised Position

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 54,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 209,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.28M, down from 263,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 916,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 36,505 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.74M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 19,328 are owned by First Manhattan Company. Hilton Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 400 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.37% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Sun Life Fincl reported 243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & owns 258,115 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 5,087 are owned by Shoker Counsel Inc. First Natl Trust reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 52,378 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated has 5,069 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 181,327 shares. World Asset has invested 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Millennium Management stated it has 69,024 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.19% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 712,296 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv invested in 0.4% or 266,801 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.05% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc holds 168,251 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ghp Inv, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,153 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 78,576 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2,000 shares. Andra Ap owns 43,400 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 6.36% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Montrusco Bolton Investments has invested 0.66% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp invested in 20,486 shares.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.68 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 97,234 shares to 321,478 shares, valued at $28.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 76,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

