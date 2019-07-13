As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Forte Capital Has Lifted Stake by $339,317

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 75.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 195,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58 million, down from 259,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 769,678 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 93.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Serv Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,847 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 58,327 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication owns 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 25,069 shares. 3,192 are owned by Haverford Trust Com. Btc Cap Management reported 19,252 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 3,318 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr accumulated 183,546 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 105,297 shares. Bath Savings Trust Com holds 36,534 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% or 42,248 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fincl accumulated 87 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pinnacle Associate Limited invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million. On Tuesday, February 5 Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 46,233 shares. Demsey John sold $3.24M worth of stock or 21,646 shares. 29,366 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $4.36M on Wednesday, February 6. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of stock. Another trade for 22,788 shares valued at $3.42M was made by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.66M shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $33.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 15,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

