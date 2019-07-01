As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Value Rose, Bank Of The West Has Lowered Its Position by $709,500; Acadian Asset Management Holding in Lennox Intl (LII) Boosted by $2.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 17,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $181.31. About 838,476 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 768.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 10,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,539 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 1,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $279.71. About 97,739 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,381 shares to 64,635 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. 46,233 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84M. 98,262 shares valued at $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26M was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier owns 52,996 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 85 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability Corp. Moody Bancorp Trust Division invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 13,590 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Asset Management One Limited holds 157,552 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.75% or 1.24 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 31,137 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.24% or 4,418 shares. Citigroup owns 33,708 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wellington Management Llp has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 62,918 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 90.66 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 23,477 shares to 6,093 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 195,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,661 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).