As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lowered Its Position by $388,596; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Cut Holding by $14.75 Million as Stock Rose

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50M, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 302,393 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 51 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 2,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $185.92. About 947,948 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $78.18 million activity. $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Qcm Cayman has invested 1.33% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 144,611 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Voya Investment Ltd reported 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research holds 329,030 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp reported 23,000 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Hartford Invest Mgmt has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Middleton And Com Ma invested 1.58% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lincoln National invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 13,010 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.04% or 234,778 shares. 88,747 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $189.26 million for 92.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,175 shares to 27,075 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYT) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 85,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nordea Inv reported 5,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Invest House Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,110 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 20,500 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 120 shares. 5,989 are owned by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 298,736 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Washington National Bank & Trust holds 1,600 shares. Ls Advsr Llc accumulated 4,101 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Harvest Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 31,826 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

