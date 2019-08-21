As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose, Holder Edgewood Management Lifted Its Stake; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake Has Upped by Cullinan Associates Inc

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 3.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 6.83 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 2.34 million shares traded or 67.89% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 57,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 49,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 6.05M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35 million shares to 16.74M shares, valued at $1.74B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.52M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 95,063 shares to 246,289 shares, valued at $19.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,455 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc..