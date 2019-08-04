As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose, Holder Bank Of The West Has Decreased Position by $709,500; As A O Smith (AOS) Market Value Declined, Marietta Investment Partners Decreased by $3.04 Million Its Stake

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in A O Smith (AOS) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 57,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 137,271 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 194,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in A O Smith for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.43 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 13,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 17,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.23 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag reported 607,500 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dupont Capital, Delaware-based fund reported 417,303 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 1,823 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 23,871 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.09% or 402,782 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity reported 427,102 shares stake. 261,728 are held by Natixis Limited Partnership. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Envestnet Asset accumulated 181,883 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests Lc has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,682 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Lc has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 219 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,483 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,461 shares to 26,653 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. $239,400 worth of stock was sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8. 13,200 shares were sold by Goodwin Wallace E, worth $660,244.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 1.24M shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 178,628 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.11% or 117,901 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 5,239 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv holds 0.07% or 1,991 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 459,126 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 2,614 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Company stated it has 1,633 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 625 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In holds 49,198 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 359,161 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has 0.14% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 18,824 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.04% or 23,830 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $104.87 million activity. 98,262 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65M. 29,366 shares valued at $4.36 million were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26 million on Tuesday, February 12. Demsey John sold $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 23,491 shares to 48,437 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,190 shares, and has risen its stake in 1Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 91.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.