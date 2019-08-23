As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose, Edgewood Management Increased by $499.14 Million Its Stake; Baskin Financial Services Has Upped Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $562,786 as Shares Declined

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 1,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 23,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 21,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $410.37. About 419,483 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 28/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 NET SHORT IN BOSKALIS; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Documents; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Director Declaration; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK TO BUY MORE VOTING RIGHTS IN NEXT YR; 14/03/2018 – Brexit the biggest short-term risk: BlackRock’s Thiel; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Shuns Italian Bonds as Political Turmoil Adds to Gloom; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 16/03/2018 – Aviva chief ‘s board seat at BlackRock sparks investor ire

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 3.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 6.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $198.75. About 627,146 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Limited reported 3,740 shares stake. 571,481 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 9,460 shares stake. Adirondack Tru Commerce has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,506 are held by Conning. Schulhoff And Co holds 1.6% or 18,080 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fin Assocs reported 735 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 21,802 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.16% or 83,609 shares. 84,243 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Martin Invest Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 77,707 shares. Wright Invsts Service Inc invested in 3,435 shares. Mirae Asset Glob reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). California-based Stonebridge Cap has invested 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35M shares to 16.74 million shares, valued at $1.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 5.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,751 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “WeWork and Peak IPO – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Estee Lauder Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts: Few Blemishes In Estee Lauder’s Q4 Print – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 7,128 shares to 320,867 shares, valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.