As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose, Cibc World Markets Lifted Position; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) by $2.87 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 1606.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 86,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 91,595 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 5,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $184.19. About 1.85M shares traded or 32.51% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 514,663 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 309,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 2.79M shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 19/03/2018 – Hometown Source: AMC president Commissioner Morris addresses county officials; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS NAMES MAOJUN JOHN ZENG AS CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC announces interim command chief; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.47% stake. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc Inc owns 183 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cornerstone Inc has 114 shares. 1492 Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 216,892 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 27 shares. 10 are owned by Kwmg Limited Co. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Of Virginia Limited Com invested in 0.22% or 63,957 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Ameritas Ptnrs owns 3,946 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc accumulated 498,955 shares. Coatue Ltd Co accumulated 17,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 73,948 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spok Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 194,364 shares to 79,700 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 181,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Ooma Inc.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMC Stubs A-List Is a Hit, but Not AMC Entertainment Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pass The Popcorn: AMC Makes Case That People Still Go To The Movies – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy AMC Shares If The Stock Dips – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.42% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Adirondack Co accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 2,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 400 were reported by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn. Carlson reported 1,561 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 121,479 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 83,609 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,839 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Blackrock has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 54,000 shares. Blair William Communications Il holds 0.06% or 61,851 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation reported 981,040 shares stake. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 0.19% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,621 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 113,323 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 585,191 shares to 141,582 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 41,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,988 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.