As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Decreased Its Holding by $388,596; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lowered Stake in Philip Morris Internat. (PM) by $169.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 51 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 2,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $188.2. About 246,305 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Philip Morris Internat. (PM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.28M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44B, down from 18.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Philip Morris Internat. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 1.17 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Cos (NYSE:LOW) by 18,280 shares to 87,630 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.34 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 94.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. $7.04 million worth of stock was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million. 38,080 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $5.84M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.