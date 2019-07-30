As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Price Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Decreased Stake; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Lennar (Call) (LEN) Holding by $6.37 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 2.96 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.69. About 931,771 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 28,265 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co reported 5,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2.51 million shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 6.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 117,266 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 625 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.83M shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com reported 10,120 shares. Patten Gp reported 4,319 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.15% stake. Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 2,400 shares. 6,850 are held by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Hills Bank And reported 7,370 shares. 88,041 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Comm Limited.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,369 shares to 373,280 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. 422,056 shares valued at $66.44 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 38,080 shares valued at $5.84 million was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. $4.12 million worth of stock was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. 22,788 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $3.42M on Tuesday, February 5. Polcer Gregory sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million. $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Estee Lauder (EL) Declines Following Results from Peer L’Oreal – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 95.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 136,932 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 12,502 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0% or 8,750 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.01% or 23,806 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Long Pond Cap LP invested 3.98% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Smead Capital Mgmt owns 1.54M shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tru Company Of Oklahoma invested in 10,425 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,415 shares. First Mercantile Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Paloma Ptnrs Management Co owns 30,657 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Com holds 113,617 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 1.1% or 1.06M shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.13 million for 9.15 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.