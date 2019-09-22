As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Price Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased by $453,840 Its Position; As First Solar (FSLR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 77,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 267,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.57M, up from 189,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.60M shares traded or 53.06% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,763 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $872,000, down from 7,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.05 million shares traded or 29.62% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 29.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 2.00 million shares worth $392.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 62,809 shares to 432,652 shares, valued at $42.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 368,351 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 12,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,019 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.