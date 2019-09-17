As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Price Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Raised by $2.77 Million Its Position; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Position by $1.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82M, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 901,818 shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 15,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 55,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20M, up from 40,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $191.34. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 11,056 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $63.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,881 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DRYS, SINA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment Management has 935,262 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.83 million shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 6,534 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com accumulated 2.22 million shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,300 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 9,054 shares. Fulton State Bank Na owns 3,686 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.12% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 28,546 shares. 11,670 are held by Comml Bank Of The West. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 110,635 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brinker Capital holds 0.27% or 40,090 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.2% or 14,720 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00M shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $392.00M on Wednesday, September 4.

More recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Suntrust Banks invested in 75,134 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ent Corp holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 220 shares. Fsi Grp Ltd Co reported 132,576 shares. Hsbc Holding Public holds 0% or 47,912 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 7,783 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 32,949 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 80 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Putnam Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 0.01% or 520,484 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 27,200 shares to 561,042 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 85,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,320 shares, and cut its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.