As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Price Rose, Carderock Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $843,081; Contrarian Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $335,927

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,439 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 4,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $193.96. About 317,148 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 5,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 13,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $828,000, down from 19,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 229,314 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, September 4.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,100 shares to 8,185 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,777 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78 million for 10.07 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.