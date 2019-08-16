As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Price Rose, Avalon Advisors Increased by $13.19 Million Its Holding; Hgk Asset Management Trimmed Its Avalonbay Communiti (AVB) Position by $502,600 as Stock Price Rose

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communiti (AVB) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 2,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 30,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 32,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communiti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.42. About 597,170 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 4636.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 79,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 81,653 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 1,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $175.43. About 2.07 million shares traded or 56.04% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of stock.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 305,591 shares to 574,429 shares, valued at $30.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 3,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,765 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares to 134,220 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 188,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM).

