As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shares Rose, Joho Capital Has Boosted Holding; American Century Companies Decreased Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $3.41 Million as Shares Declined

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.29. About 775,662 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 37,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,498 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 130,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.24M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.19 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 6,068 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Comml Bank Corp accumulated 313,843 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 9,794 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Limited accumulated 20,194 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company reported 5,443 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communications has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 97,200 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.01% or 18,106 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Aspen Management Inc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Windward Capital Mgmt Ca reported 0.35% stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc has 13,276 shares. Fin Architects accumulated 0.11% or 706 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 12,780 shares to 306,554 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 832,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80,016 shares to 727,621 shares, valued at $132.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

