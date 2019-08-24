As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shares Rose, Financial Counselors Boosted Its Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Boston Family Office Has Lowered Its Holding by $308,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 14,924 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 12,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.75M shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 6,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class C (Google C) by 457 shares to 8,938 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advisors stated it has 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Putnam Invs stated it has 25,261 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 23,844 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Andra Ap reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bp Public Llc owns 41,000 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited owns 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 10,100 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 37,334 shares. Private Capital Advisors owns 12,200 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 27,464 are owned by Capital Fund Sa. Horizon Investments Limited accumulated 2,410 shares. 4.86M were reported by Invesco Ltd. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 32,678 shares stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co accumulated 147,071 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 2,807 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd stated it has 23,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,843 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 3,318 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company reported 10,120 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Group invested in 3,219 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Comm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ipswich Mngmt Com Inc has 27,080 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Llc holds 0.07% or 14,654 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 599,949 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barr E S & holds 2.1% or 122,428 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 49,771 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,338 shares to 272,130 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 52,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,816 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).