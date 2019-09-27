As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shares Rose, Fil LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.02 Million; As Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Share Value Rose, Somerset Capital Management Llp Boosted by $1.41 Million Its Stake

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 11,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 217,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.79M, down from 228,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $195.34. About 887,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 9.34M shares traded or 32.38% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 3.30M shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 147,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,128 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 of the Best Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.52 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 56,674 shares to 73,670 shares, valued at $26.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 42,163 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.15% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0.79% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 7 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 78,576 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.14% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 1.21M shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Telemus Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,341 shares. Scott & Selber Inc has invested 1.37% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.29% or 340,907 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 4 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 14,997 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 900 shares. Btc Mgmt reported 18,120 shares.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty Shares Were Crumbling Today – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.