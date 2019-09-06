As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shares Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed by $771,540 Its Stake; Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $581,622

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 4,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 32,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $204.98. About 1.67M shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50M shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $557.53M for 32.03 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts: EstÃ©e Lauder’s Strength Isn’t Just Cosmetic – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Early preview of Estee Lauder earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed has 0.33% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 813,059 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 255,241 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc has 6,022 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,300 were reported by Cannell Peter B & Inc. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 87,679 shares. Cambridge Research Inc holds 0.01% or 4,599 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 7,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,975 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Martin Currie Ltd invested in 0.36% or 31,209 shares. Charter Tru holds 1,741 shares. Cornerstone invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 24,246 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,839 shares or 0.87% of the stock.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares to 98,033 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,964 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.