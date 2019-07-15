As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Value Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Trimmed Holding by $463,815; Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Decreased Position

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 2,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,011 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 17,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $187.89. About 361,689 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 2.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited Com accumulated 52,164 shares. Gibson Llc has invested 5.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tortoise Investment Management accumulated 0.07% or 2,469 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 1.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 4,767 shares. 9,627 were reported by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Narwhal Management accumulated 1.74% or 76,989 shares. Hillsdale Invest has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wafra stated it has 193,483 shares. Beacon Financial Grp stated it has 55,304 shares. 1.57M are owned by Strs Ohio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il invested in 733,356 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 63,631 shares to 168,438 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “PG&E Reaches $1 Billion Settlement With Paradise, California Governments – The Wall Street Journal” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “P&G Reimagines Creativity to Reinvent Advertising Through Innovative New Creative Partnerships – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches â€˜Donâ€™t Hate Me Because Iâ€™m Beautiful LGBTQ+â€™ ad campaign – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 93.95 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US Holdings Names Daryl Schofield EVP of Business Development – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Com Ma owns 411,975 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.39% or 981,040 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Co Ltd invested in 560 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Moreover, Moody Bank Division has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cap Interest stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 11.77% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 33,400 shares. Moreover, Chem Savings Bank has 0.07% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,732 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 149,950 shares. Motco invested in 277 shares. Sensato Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.67% stake. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2,254 shares. 88,747 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. 2,580 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 50,653 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 18,449 shares to 41,079 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,746 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8. The insider Freda Fabrizio sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96 million. $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. The insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12 million. Demsey John sold $3.24M worth of stock.