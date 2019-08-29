As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Value Rose, Joho Capital Raised Its Holding; Foxhaven Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $14.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $265.2. About 962,564 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $203.55. About 1.27M shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 288.26 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 841,644 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 2,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd stated it has 42,728 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 33,850 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 171,175 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.13% or 11.79 million shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Utah Retirement accumulated 33,559 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 167,820 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 215,107 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Agf has 0.72% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 258,769 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0.08% or 1,085 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 270,903 shares to 423,053 shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

