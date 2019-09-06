As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Value Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Trimmed by $388,596 Its Position; Eli Lilly (LLY) Market Valuation Declined While Saturna Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $579,468

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 980,508 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.23 million, down from 985,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.87M shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln to bolster cancer pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Three Underserved Neighborhoods in Indianapolis; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 51 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 2,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $204.98. About 1.67M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “WeWork and Peak IPO – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,004 shares to 15,743 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $557.53 million for 32.03 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,044 shares to 672,697 shares, valued at $94.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).