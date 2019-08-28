As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut by $1.06 Million Its Stake; Centurylink Investment Management Company Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 1.35 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 6,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 237,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.36M, down from 244,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.34. About 125,275 shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson says jury ruled in its favor in lawsuit alleging baby powder caused mesothelioma – CNBC” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,412 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 2.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 672,697 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 28,630 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Lc has invested 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com reported 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citadel accumulated 0.16% or 2.25 million shares. 192,101 were reported by Confluence Mgmt Ltd. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation accumulated 44,878 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Botty Ltd Liability Co holds 165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Co holds 33,388 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Mngmt Gru Incorporated invested in 1.21% or 23,780 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 115,414 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.38% stake. Veritable LP invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 37,659 shares to 295,516 shares, valued at $27.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 7,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc owns 45,385 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp holds 0.11% or 3,219 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Blair William And Company Il reported 61,851 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd has 80,703 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 12,961 shares. Dana Invest Advsr stated it has 20,572 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 9,983 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 7,800 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 25,184 shares. 177,658 are owned by Us National Bank & Trust De. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 237 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 32,448 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has invested 0.3% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).