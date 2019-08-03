As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose, Joho Capital Upped Holding by $975,480; Oracle Investment Management Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) Has Boosted by $102.53 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 8.69 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.16M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advsrs accumulated 8,381 shares. Bollard Grp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). D E Shaw & Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 24,639 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 1.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 247,265 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Axiom International Invsts Limited Company De holds 1.16% or 228,041 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc reported 0.02% stake. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 31 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0.03% or 334,367 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,670 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Personal Advisors accumulated 11,748 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,748 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 42,248 shares. 31,209 were accumulated by Martin Currie.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36M. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44 million. 27,207 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.12M were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. On Tuesday, February 5 MOSS SARA E sold $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 22,788 shares. Demsey John also sold $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. $7.04 million worth of stock was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 270,903 shares to 423,053 shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $439,525 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Lord Abbett & Ltd Co stated it has 0.16% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 10,676 were reported by Personal Corp. Pinnacle Associates reported 30,665 shares. Profund Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tekla Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 611,352 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 85,000 shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 357,522 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Communication Limited Liability Co has 1.19% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,500 shares. Mcclain Value Mngmt reported 22,854 shares stake. Whittier Trust stated it has 10 shares. Pnc Financial reported 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 12,489 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 116,152 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amarin (AMRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amarin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call on July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amarin Stock Skyrocketed 239% in 2018 — and Is Up 26% in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 14, 2019.