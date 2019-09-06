As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose, Joho Capital Has Lifted Position; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Opus Investment Management Has Boosted by $396,900 Its Stake

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $204.98. About 1.67 million shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,000 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Apple Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Analyst Says It Remains ‘Difficult To Handicap’ New Tariffs – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.34 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41 shares. Hendershot Invs has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc World Corp invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 93,786 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 871,458 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 4,810 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lumina Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.53% or 23,000 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 61,980 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Atlas Browninc stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantum Cap Management stated it has 11,391 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.66% or 3.74M shares in its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 1.05% or 10,967 shares. Diversified Co accumulated 70,122 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 37,984 shares or 1.45% of the stock.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $97.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Headwinds seen for beauty stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.