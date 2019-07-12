As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose, Joel Isaacson & Company Lifted Stake; Barclays Plc Has Lowered Netapp (Call) (NTAP) Position by $11.77 Million

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 76,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $188.12. About 353,221 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (Call) (NTAP) by 92.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 170,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, down from 184,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Netapp Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.87. About 771,773 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 21.43 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.15% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.13% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Llc invested in 161,495 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1.27 million were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 44,200 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.08% or 29.45 million shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp invested in 5,989 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 42,273 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.59M shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Alps Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,450 shares. New York-based M&R Mgmt has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Capital Intl Limited Ca holds 0.2% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 11,757 shares. 449,440 are owned by Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Are NetApp’s Key Sources of Revenue? – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On NetApp, Upgrades Pure Storage To Neutral – Benzinga” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp (NTAP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 15,885 shares to 21,785 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 26,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,965 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D had sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M. The insider Demsey John sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24M. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84 million worth of stock or 38,080 shares. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96M on Thursday, February 7. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). New York-based Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 2,860 shares. 228,346 are held by Fil Ltd. Mai Capital Management invested in 14,446 shares. Underhill Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 74,785 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 6,850 shares. 1.88 million are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.74% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 486,825 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd invested in 39,422 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech owns 329,030 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 21,843 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 8,324 shares. Washington Tru Com invested in 1.65% or 176,489 shares. Pacific Glob Investment invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is El Paso Electric Company (EE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Headwinds seen for beauty stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.