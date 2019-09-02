As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose, Holder Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Its Stake; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 174,333 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 331,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.81 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37M shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 8,101 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.6% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Personal Capital reported 11,748 shares. Smithfield Com has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.11% or 76,299 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company invested in 8,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.86% or 69,674 shares. 441 are held by Valley Advisers. Washington Tru Bankshares accumulated 184 shares. 981,040 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oppenheimer holds 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 17,384 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund accumulated 0.16% or 4,339 shares. 184,600 were accumulated by Korea.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Qlt Mun (NQP) by 111,276 shares to 940,800 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 65,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $574.20 million for 30.94 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.51 million for 10.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

