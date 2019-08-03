As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose, Global Thematic Partners Has Upped Stake by $16.43 Million; Harbour Investment Management Decreased Position in Boeing Company (BA) by $379,857 as Stock Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.16M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6.58 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winfield Associates Inc invested in 2,705 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Com holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,296 shares. Private Wealth Advisors stated it has 1,565 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 10,835 shares. Hl Services Lc reported 27,167 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 8,529 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9,634 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 1.59% stake. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orleans Cap La holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,500 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. MOSS SARA E also sold $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 12 PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 8,187 shares. $3.24 million worth of stock was sold by Demsey John on Wednesday, February 6. 27,830 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Another trade for 46,233 shares valued at $7.04 million was made by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 3.74M shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $39.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 197,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,381 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

