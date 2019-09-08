As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Value Rose, Pacad Investment LTD Upped by $557,600 Its Holding; Strategic Global Advisors Upped Its Barclays Plc (BCS) Position by $608,488

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 219.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 76,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The institutional investor held 110,700 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, up from 34,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 2.27 million shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 21/03/2018 – MRO: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC AMENDMENT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 23/05/2018 – Gilbert Would Be Surprised If Barclays, StanChart Sought Merger; 21/05/2018 – Barclays says charges over Qatar deal dismissed by court; 26/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $33; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS BARC SETTLEMENT OF CIVIL COMPLIANT W/ US DOJ RE RMBS; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON THE NOTES ISSUED BY GRACECHURCH CARD PROGRAMME FUNDING PLC FOLLOWING CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO BE IMPLEMENTED; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 23/04/2018 – Money men Barclays’ Staley puts […]

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.80M shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 32,500 shares to 33,125 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World invested in 275,056 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 1,884 were accumulated by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 0.36% or 27,259 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 1.24M shares. Iowa-based Btc Management has invested 0.51% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Crystal Rock Mngmt owns 27,398 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 24,639 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0.02% or 7,800 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 101,629 shares. Sit Investment stated it has 0.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 130,966 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 110,586 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brookmont Management invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,525 shares to 6,204 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,730 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

