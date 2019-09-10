As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Valuation Rose, Ycg Has Lifted Holding by $3.34 Million; Flir Sys (FLIR) Share Price Declined While Chicago Equity Partners Upped Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 71.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 31,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 75,060 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, up from 43,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 19,503 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $200.32. About 149,671 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 25,069 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiduciary has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Cambridge Inv Research has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,599 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.19% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ls Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 5,488 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Investment Mngmt invested in 14,022 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com reported 2,022 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 36,159 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt owns 2,860 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 16,474 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And Co has 1.16% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Aviva Public Ltd Company accumulated 149,950 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Valley Advisers owns 441 shares. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset has invested 0.32% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,894 shares to 155,354 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management reported 1.81M shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares And Trust invested in 0% or 38 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 20,308 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 39,085 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 6,404 shares. Blair William & Il holds 11,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbt Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.54% or 9,023 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 1,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Lc owns 280,557 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdings has 169,591 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 300 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). King Luther Cap Corporation stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

