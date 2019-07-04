As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Cut Its Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Increased Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by $645,035

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 51 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 2,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $186.03. About 648,994 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 8,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 619,435 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.95 million, up from 611,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 176,884 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 93.02 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 73,058 shares to 110,619 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 11,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

