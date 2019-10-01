As Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Shares Rose, Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.41 Million; As Ptc (PTC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder 40 North Management Has Raised Its Position

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98 million, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 611,023 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.20M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $197.25. About 1.18M shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.80 million for 30.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.