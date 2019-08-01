As Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Share Price Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Trimmed Its Holding; Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $575,315; Share Price Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $185.9. About 220,731 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 43,869 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 47,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.01. About 662,708 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 92.95 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $115.33 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.42M were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. 27,207 shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL, worth $4.12M. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. Shares for $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36M was made by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $336.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 88,041 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.03% or 30,455 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 3.68 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 2,681 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atlanta Cap Management L L C reported 382,039 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 133,814 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tarbox Family Office reported 119 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,254 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Franklin owns 334,367 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 7 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 234,778 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has 50,653 shares. 1,555 are held by Tiemann Inv Llc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.52 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,185 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.42% or 188,342 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.2% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). De Burlo Gp stated it has 0.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 3,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 2.22% or 102,336 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.75% or 56,024 shares. Soroban Cap Partners Ltd Partnership holds 2.55 million shares or 7.71% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 61,438 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt owns 34,828 shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd has 234,584 shares. Davenport Ltd Company stated it has 422,474 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings.