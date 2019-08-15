As Lauder Estee Cl A (EL) Stock Rose, Iberiabank Lowered Holding; Caprock Group Has Decreased Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position by $362,358; Share Value Declined

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 10.31M shares traded or 442.21% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 15/03/2018 – 87PZ: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-HSBC has 59 pct gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 23/04/2018 – ADNOC’S NEW HEAD OF TRADING UNIT IS FORMER HSBC BANKER; 29/03/2018 – GLENCORE – BNP PARIBAS, HSBC BANK, BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI AND SANTANDER UK PLC WERE ACTIVE BOOKRUNNERS; 03/05/2018 – Daily Mail: HSBC Saudi contracts [Scot Region]; 25/04/2018 – FERRARI RACE.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 113 EUROS FROM 104 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-HSBC Private Banking names global solutions group head in Americas

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A (EL) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 28,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 1.91 million shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 319,298 shares to 388,553 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC starts new ultra-high-net-worth team in Asia – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade War Escalates As Yuan Breaches Key Level – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “LivePerson, Inc.: Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Up 80%, Shrugs Off Brutal Sell-Off – Profit Confidential” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Which European Bank Has The More Profitable Business Model: HSBC or UBS? – Forbes” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate Inc invested in 114,019 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 23,000 shares. The Japan-based Mu Ltd has invested 4.18% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1.69M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 97,307 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 1.15% or 9,963 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 31 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 1,362 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 14.51 million shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.93% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Kemper Master Retirement holds 16,200 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 99,790 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Iberiabank owns 28,266 shares.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 87.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,101 shares to 183,764 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).