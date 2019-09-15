As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Gartner (IT) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc. (IT) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 4,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379.69 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 381,216 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 21/03/2018 – Dynatrace Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Eighth Consecutive Time; 22/05/2018 – Presenso Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain by Gartner; 21/03/2018 – New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth Consecutive Time; 20/03/2018 – Report “State of the Open-Source DBMS Market, 2018” by Gartner Includes Pricing Comparison With MariaDB; 10/05/2018 – LLamasoft to Showcase the Next Evolution of Supply Chain Design at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 30/04/2018 – Mendix Strengthens Leadership Position in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High Productivity Application Platform a; 11/04/2018 – China Telecom Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities Report for Network Services in APAC

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 227,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.74 million, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 119,529 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 4C

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.98 million for 56.19 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar.Com Corp by 2.18 million shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $42.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research invested in 155,091 shares. Bamco Ny owns 4.26% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 6.60M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 639,740 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 42,013 shares in its portfolio. 7,525 were reported by Alps Advsr. 7,743 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsr. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.55M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.1% or 2.24M shares. Marsico Management Limited Co owns 39,951 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 456,836 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 6,354 shares. 1,712 were reported by Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Virtu Financial Limited Liability stated it has 2,365 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 12.94 million shares. Blackrock owns 9.60 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us National Bank De owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.92M shares. D E Shaw & Company reported 143,565 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 47,054 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 71,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 209,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 659,031 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 3.04 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Franklin Resources holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 3.39 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 0% or 19,184 shares. 158,590 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.92M for 43.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 187,200 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).