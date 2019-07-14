As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Lowered Holding; Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Valuation Rose While Wedge Capital Management L LP Upped by $604,340 Its Position

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 104.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 30,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,218 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 29,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 118,046 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 309,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 543,238 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 852,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 3.09 million shares traded or 69.42% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.03; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 4C; 28/03/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Gsa Llp accumulated 13,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Lc invested in 0% or 4,800 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 20,000 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 59,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granite Inv Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 109,277 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,330 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teton Advisors Inc reported 261,551 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Dorsey Wright Assoc holds 392 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Parametric Limited Liability has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Citigroup Inc owns 3,165 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.1% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 43,687 shares to 360,556 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 37,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,518 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. CARRIERI MICHAEL sold $489,125 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 63,137 shares to 93,957 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp owns 0.02% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 18,527 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 71,062 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 1.26 million shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. 224,128 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.21% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 872,320 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 1.01M were accumulated by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Wellington Gp Llp accumulated 5.45M shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gp Inc has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Moreover, Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 745,975 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 350,331 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 191,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 57,093 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $11.88 million for 46.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.