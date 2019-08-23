As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Shares Rose, Axa Cut Its Stake by $4.39 Million; Firstenergy (FE) Stake Maintained by Payden & Rygel

Axa decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 399,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 81,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 480,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 716,817 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED; 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 77.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 292,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 672,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 736,796 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY REPORTS PACT IN PRINCIPLE WITH CREDITORS IN FIRSTEN; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 2018 FORECAST INCLUDES NO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – RESIGNATION OF ERNEST PETERS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEES 2Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 47C TO 57C, EST. 49C; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 05/04/2018 – FE: Trump says they’re working on “the 202” the emergency order FirstEnergy is asking DOE to grant to keep struggling coal and nuclear plants open – ! $FE; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31,184 shares to 37,627 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 26,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “21 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diodes Inc (DIOD) and Lattice Semi (LSCC) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LSCC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Charting a failed technical test: S&P 500, Nasdaq plunge from 50-day average – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corp owns 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 28,975 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP has invested 0.53% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 164,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Redwood Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 788,743 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 18,160 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.01% or 182,928 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 612,002 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,072 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 261,807 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 92,910 shares.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FirstEnergy Corp (FE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase Nissan Electric Vehicles – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.