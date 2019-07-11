As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Share Value Rose, Kingdon Capital Management Has Raised by $582,868 Its Position; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Position by $445,260 as Share Value Declined

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 52,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 668,468 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 615,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 2.54M shares traded or 42.20% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.03

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,072 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 7,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $159.99. About 1.85M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares to 105,521 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 128,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingdon Capital Management Lc has 1.07% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 668,468 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 27,304 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 18,527 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Eam Investors Limited Co holds 277,404 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 117,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.01 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 81,481 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management holds 65,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 355,258 shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 14,635 shares. State Street holds 0% or 2.79 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca has 8,667 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset holds 0.42% or 5,471 shares. National Pension Service has invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx reported 7,250 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt reported 0.49% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Baldwin Mngmt Lc reported 5,657 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 955,200 were accumulated by Lakewood Capital Mgmt L P. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,873 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 0.1% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mirador Cap Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 1,176 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.